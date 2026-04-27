JEE Advanced Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Latest Updates

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is expected to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026 in the second week of May. The admit card will be available only in online mode through the official website, and no physical copies will be issued. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre under any circumstances without the admit card.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 17. For candidates who qualify the Joint Entrance Examination Main and become eligible for the Advanced examination, the admit card serves as final confirmation of their candidature.

The admit card will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, examination centre address, date and timing of the exam, category information, and instructions to be followed on the examination day.

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and click on the admit card download link available on the homepage. They need to log in using their Joint Entrance Examination Main application number and date of birth. After verifying the details displayed on the screen, candidates can download and print the admit card. It is advisable to keep a copy saved on their devices for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and detailed information related to the examination.