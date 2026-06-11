No Cheating, No Data Manipulation in JEE Advanced 2026, Says IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has rejected claims being circulated on social media regarding JEE Advanced 2026 ranks, marks and differences between candidates' scores in Paper 1 and Paper 2.

In a statement posted on its official social media account, the institute said the data being shared online is incorrect and does not match any official JEE Advanced records.

According to IIT Roorkee, concerns were raised by some candidates and parents after lists claiming to show ranks, total marks and paper-wise score differences began circulating on the internet. The institute clarified that these lists are not authentic and contain inaccurate information.

Addressing discussions about large differences between Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores, IIT Roorkee said such a gap was seen in only two candidates among the top 10,000 rank holders. It added that variations in marks between the two papers are common and have been observed and analysed every year.

The institute said differences in performance across the two papers are a well-known aspect of the examination and should not be viewed as a sign of any wrongdoing.

IIT Roorkee further said it has carried out a thorough review of examination records and related data. The review found no evidence of cheating, malpractice, unauthorised assistance, data manipulation or any compromise in the examination process.

The clarification comes amid ongoing discussions on social media following the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results.

Reassuring candidates and parents, IIT Roorkee said the examination process remains secure and fair, and urged people to rely only on official information instead of unverified claims circulating online.