JEE Advanced 2026 Exam City Slip Details, Admit Card On May 11

JEE Advanced City Slip 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, will release the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) city slips soon on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official calendar, the JEE Advanced 2026 admit cards will be made available for download from May 11 to 17. Candidates must download the JEE hall ticket for the exam scheduled on May 17, 2026.

The JEE Advanced 2026 will be held in selected cities and towns in India and abroad. Applicants had the option to choose their city preferences while filling out the application form. The organising institute will soon inform the registered candidates about their allotted exam city. Applicants can use this information to plan their travel and stay accordingly.

JEE Advanced 2026: Important Dates

Admit card release date: May 11, 2026

May 11, 2026 Choosing of scribe: May 16, 2026

May 16, 2026 JEE Advanced exam: May 17, 2026

May 17, 2026 Display of candidate responses: May 21, 2026

May 21, 2026 Provisional answer key release date: May 25, 2026

May 25, 2026 Final answer key display: June 1, 2026

June 1, 2026 Result Declaration: June 1, 2026

JEE Advanced Admit Card Details

Candidates who have successfully registered for the JEE Advanced 2026 can download admit cards from the online registration portal at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced admit card includes the name of the candidate, roll number, application number, photograph, signature, date of birth, and category. Additionally the JEE hall ticket will inform the candidates about their exam centre address and reporting time.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid original photo identity proof to the exam centre.