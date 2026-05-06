JEE Advanced 2026 Cleared? Apply Directly For IIT Madras Bachelor Of Science Programme By May 31

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced direct admission opportunities for students who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026. The move allows candidates to secure seats in the institute's Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programmes without undergoing any additional screening process.

According to the official communication released by IIT Madras, students who have successfully cleared JEE Advanced 2026 can apply directly for the BS programmes currently offered by the institute.

Official Communication from IIT Madras BS Degree!!



Students who have qualified for JEE Advanced are now eligible for direct admission into the BS programs offered by IIT Madras.



Read more… pic.twitter.com/GjmUVgi1YB — IIT Madras BS Programs (@iitm_bs) May 6, 2026

This initiative is expected to simplify the admission pathway and provide greater accessibility to IIT-quality education, especially for students seeking flexible and interdisciplinary undergraduate programmes.

The application window for the BS Degree programmes is now open, and candidates must complete the process by May 31, 2026.

Interested students can apply through the official portal and follow a straightforward process:

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

Verify credentials via OTP or email link

Log in and fill out the application form with personal, academic, and JEE Advanced details

Upload necessary documents such as photographs, ID proof, and academic certificates

Pay the application fee (if applicable)

Review and submit the application

Download the confirmation page for future reference

IIT Madras has urged applicants to rely strictly on its official website and verified social media channels for updates.