JEE Advanced 2026 Cleared? Apply Directly For IIT Madras Bachelor Of Science Programme By May 31

- IIT Madras offers direct admission for JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers to BS programmes
- No additional screening required for admission to Bachelor of Science degrees
- Application deadline for BS programmes is May 31, 2026
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced direct admission opportunities for students who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026. The move allows candidates to secure seats in the institute's Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programmes without undergoing any additional screening process.
According to the official communication released by IIT Madras, students who have successfully cleared JEE Advanced 2026 can apply directly for the BS programmes currently offered by the institute.
Official Communication from IIT Madras BS Degree!!— IIT Madras BS Programs (@iitm_bs) May 6, 2026
Students who have qualified for JEE Advanced are now eligible for direct admission into the BS programs offered by IIT Madras.
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This initiative is expected to simplify the admission pathway and provide greater accessibility to IIT-quality education, especially for students seeking flexible and interdisciplinary undergraduate programmes.
The application window for the BS Degree programmes is now open, and candidates must complete the process by May 31, 2026.
Interested students can apply through the official portal and follow a straightforward process:
- Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Verify credentials via OTP or email link
- Log in and fill out the application form with personal, academic, and JEE Advanced details
- Upload necessary documents such as photographs, ID proof, and academic certificates
- Pay the application fee (if applicable)
- Review and submit the application
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
IIT Madras has urged applicants to rely strictly on its official website and verified social media channels for updates.