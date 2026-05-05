JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Extended: Last Date Today, Check Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Extended: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has extended the registration deadline for JEE Advanced 2026, providing additional time for eligible candidates to complete their application process. As per the latest official update, candidates can now apply for JEE Advanced 2026 until May 5, 2026, 11:59 PM. This extension allows aspirants who have qualified JEE Main 2026 more time to complete their registration, including fee payment. Candidates are advised not to delay the process and ensure that all required details are filled correctly. The application will be considered complete only after successful payment of the registration fee, as per official guidelines.

Direct Link: JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Link

Steps to Apply for JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advance 2026 registration last date extended, candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process:

Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Log in using JEE Main application number, password, and security pin.

Verify all the details displayed on the screen.

Upload the required documents as per the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through available online payment modes.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that the fee payment is completed, as the application will remain incomplete without it.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Candidates must appear for both papers as per the scheduled timings. Candidates are also advised to carry their JEE Advanced 2026 admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.