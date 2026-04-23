JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins: Check Direct Link, Fees, Eligibility Details

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has officially begun the registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 today for candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2026. The application form is now available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates must log in using their JEE Main application number and password to complete the registration. Applicants from reserved categories are also required to upload valid category certificates during the application process. The last date to submit the JEE Advanced 2026 application form is May 2, 2026.

Direct Link for JEE Advanced Registration 2026

How to Fill the JEE Advanced 2026 Application Form?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2026.

Click on the registration link available for JEE Main 2026.

Log in using the JEE Main 2026 application number and password.

Fill in all the required personal, academic, and contact details carefully.

Upload the necessary documents such as photograph, signature, and category certificate (if applicable).

Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Who Can Apply for JEE Advanced 2026?

Candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria to appear for JEE Advanced 2026:

Candidates who rank among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2026 or score above the official cutoff are eligible to apply.

Applicants should be born on or after October 1, 2001. The relaxed date is October 1, 2006, for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Candidates must have passed their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination in 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects.

JEE Advanced 2026 Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 3200 for candidates in the unreserved category, while female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories need to pay Rs 1600. The fee payment window will remain open until May 4, 2026. The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026.