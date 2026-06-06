JEE Advanced 2026: More Than 10,000 Female Candidates Clear IIT Cutoff For First Time

JEE Advanced 2026: Over 10,000 girls qualified for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) via the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 for the first time, recording the highest-ever pass rate among female aspirants, said IIT Roorkee on Friday. A total of 56,880 candidates have qualified for IIT admission via JEE Advanced 2026. Of the total qualified candidates, 10,107 are female candidates.

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), highlighting the growing participation of women in technical education, IIT Roorkee said that "the trend reflects the growing participation of young women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, with the number of female candidates appearing for JEE Advanced increasing significantly in recent years."

On the significance of the achievement, the institute noted that "the record qualification figures highlight the expanding talent pool of women aspiring to pursue engineering and technology education at the country's premier institutions."

"While we strive for an even better ratio, this achievement represents a significant step towards greater gender diversity in technical education and reinforces the ongoing transformation of India's STEM ecosystem through broader access, opportunity and participation," IIT Roorkee added.

The results of JEE Advanced 2026 were announced on June 1, with Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone securing All India Rank (AIR) 1. He topped the examination with 330 marks out of a total of 360.

Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone was the top-ranked woman candidate, obtaining 280 out of the 360 marks. She got the 77th rank in the Common Rank List (CRL).

Kabeer Chhillar secured the second position with 329 marks, and Jatin Chahar secured the third rank with 319 marks. The top three belonged to the IIT Delhi zone, marking a clear dominance of the zone in the exam results.

A total of 1,87,389 registered in JEE Advanced 2026, and out of which 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers of JEE Advanced, held on May 17.