IIT Roorkee Warns Students Against "Political Movement". Then A Clarification

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has issued an advisory reminding students, faculty and staff that they must not participate in the "political movement like the one currently in public utterance" or make public statements on political issues without prior permission from the institute.

The advisory, dated July 20, surfaced as student-led protests intensified across India following demonstrations in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related controversies. Its circulation online prompted debate over whether the institute had introduced new restrictions on students' political speech.

IIT Roorkee, however, has insisted that the communication is neither a new policy nor a fresh directive. The institute said the advisory is issued every year at the beginning of the academic session under its existing conduct rules and should not be viewed out of context.

The Advisory

The advisory states that the institute had observed activity on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook where some members of the campus community had allegedly shown their "affinity" towards "political movement like the one currently" through public statements and criticism.

According to the communication, existing conduct rules prohibit students or employees from joining political discussions or participating in political activities without permission from the institute.

The advisory further says that no student or employee should make any statement or express any opinion in print, electronic or broadcast media that could embarrass relations between the institute and the Central government, any organisation or members of the public.

"It has been noticed on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook that some of the campus inmates have shown their affinity with political movement like the one currently in public utterance and criticism," the advisory read.

"It is engraved in the notified conduct rules that no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussions or participate in any political activity without permission from the institute or make any statement or any opinion in any media in public utterance which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and Central government or any organisation," it added.

The advisory also stated that no public statements should be made through social media, print or electronic media without the institute's permission.

Social Media Backlash

After screenshots of the advisory began circulating online, several people on social media criticised it, describing it as a "gag order" and questioning whether it restricted students' freedom to express political views.

The timing of the advisory drew particular attention because it coincided with nationwide student protests following large demonstrations in the national capital.

Responding to the controversy, IIT Roorkee said the communication had been misunderstood.

The institute said it was an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty and staff at the commencement of every academic session and formed part of long-standing institutional conduct rules.

"The communication being referred to is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty, and staff at the commencement of each academic session. Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the Institute's existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy," the institute said.

"The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context," the spokesperson added.

Institute officials also reiterated that such advisories are issued annually at the beginning of the academic session and are not linked to any specific political development or protest.

Monday witnessed one of the largest student demonstrations in recent months as thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The protest brought large numbers of students and young people to the streets of central Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The march was stopped by Delhi Police, who used batons and tear gas after protesters attempted to advance towards Parliament.

The protests have since spread to several parts of the country.