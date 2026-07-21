Man Falls From 12-Storey Building In Japan, Lands On Woman Pedestrian. She Died, He Survived

In a tragic incident, a woman succumbed to her death due to hemorrhagic shock after a man landed on her when he fell from a 12-storey apartment building in Nagoya, central Japan. The incident took place on Sunday (Jul 19) while the woman, identified as Houra Inaba, 23, was walking on the sidewalk below the apartment around 1 am local time. Police said Shinsei Taguchi, 29, fell or jumped from the building and directly hit Inaba.

Authorities received a call at around 1 am from a woman who informed them that someone had fallen from a building and hurt her friend, with whom she was walking, according to a report in Japan Today. As per the police, both Inaba and Taguchi were hospitalised following the incident, but the former died around 5:30 am.

Meanwhile, Taguchi remains “unconscious and in critical condition". As of the last update, there was no clarity regarding whether Taguchi jumped or fell accidentally.

The area where the unfortunate incident took place is crowded with office and apartment buildings along the Nagoya Expressway's downtown loop. The place is located approximately 500 meters northeast of Yabacho Station on the municipal subway's Meijo Line.

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Previous Instances

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported in Japan. In August 2024, a 17-year-old high school girl fell from a commercial building adjacent to JR Yokohama Station, just southwest of Tokyo. The incident resulted in her death and tragically killed a 32-year-old female pedestrian walking on the street below.

A similar tragedy occurred in October 2020 in Osaka, where a 17-year-old high school boy reportedly jumped from a commercial complex. He struck a 19-year-old female university student passing by, resulting in fatal injuries for both individuals.