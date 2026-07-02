US Woman Dies After Alligator Rips Off Her Arms Despite Boyfriend's Heroic Rescue Attempt

A 31-year-old woman was killed in Florida's Little Big Econ State Forest after a massive alligator attacked her as she swam in a shallow river. Chilling 911 audio captured the desperate moments as her boyfriend tried to save her. According to the New York Post, Brittany Clark was cooling off in the Econlockhatchee River with her boyfriend, Chance Allison, and her best friend on Sunday, June 28, when the alligator suddenly lunged at her in just three feet of water. The river is located inside Little Big Econ State Forest, about 30 miles inland from Orlando.

According to investigators, the alligator clamped onto Clark's arm before performing its powerful spinning "death roll" – a manoeuvre used to overpower prey. The force of the attack pulled both Clark and Allison underwater as he desperately tried to free her.

Allison managed to release one of Clark's arms, but the reptile immediately grabbed the other. When the alligator finally let go, he pulled her to the riverbank and attempted CPR. However, Clark suffered catastrophic injuries, with one arm torn off and the other nearly severed. She died from massive blood loss while being transported to the hospital.

The horror of the attack was captured in a frantic 911 call obtained by US media. "One of her arms is completely off and the other one is barely attached," a woman told the dispatcher.

Another caller, believed to be Allison, pleaded: "Bad, real bad, please hurry... she's losing a lot of blood." "Please hurry, that's my best friend," the woman cried before breaking down.

Officials later confirmed that Allison had managed to hold onto Clark after the alligator finally released its grip.

"They were hiking and they just stopped to swim. She was bitten on both of her arms. The boyfriend was the one that made the phone call. He was trying to get her from the alligator's mouth, and on the way to the hospital she did pass away from her injuries," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Chad Weber told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

Following the attack, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) launched an investigation. Trappers captured two large alligators from the area, one measuring 12 feet and the other 13 feet. DNA samples have been sent for forensic testing to determine which animal was responsible. The suspected alligator was also examined for evidence.

Weber said investigators found no indication that anyone had provoked or harassed the alligator before the attack. He said low water levels and the animal's territorial behaviour may have contributed to the incident.

Wildlife officials also noted that alligator mating season, which began in early April, makes the reptiles more active and aggressive. Experts said the combination of breeding activity and lower water levels can increase the likelihood of dangerous encounters.

The fatal attack is one of several alligator-related incidents reported across central Florida in recent days, as wildlife officials continue urging people to stay alert around rivers, lakes and other freshwater bodies during the animals' most active season.