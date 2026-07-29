US Woman Killed With 6 Children Had Accused Husband Of Affair With Intern In Reddit Post

An American woman who was killed alongside her six children in an alleged murder-suicide had previously written on Reddit about her husband's alleged affair with a younger intern and the strain it placed on their marriage, People reported. As per the outlet, 47-year-old Kristopher Karolkiewicz fatally shot his wife, Amanda 'Mandy' Karolkiewicz, 39, and their six children, aged between five and 15, at the family's home in Grand Haven Township, Michigan, before taking his own life. Investigators also believe multiple fires were deliberately set inside the house after the shootings.

The bodies of the couple and their children were discovered on July 24 after emergency responders were called to the burning home. On Monday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that all eight family members died from gunshot wounds and described the case as a suspected murder-suicide. Officials also said the family's pets died in the fire.

Reddit posts detailed marital struggles

According to The Detroit News and The Holland Sentinel, Mandy posted about her marriage in 2024 under the Reddit username "MandyK1179". Both publications reported independently verifying that the account belonged to her.

In the posts, Mandy said she met Kristopher while she was working as an intern and that he was older and divorced at the time. Years later, after building a life together and raising their children, she alleged that he had become involved with another intern who was the same age she had been when they first met.

"He was divorced and older than me … fast forward ten years and five kids, he was cheating with the intern again — the same age I was when I was the intern," she wrote.

She wrote that after spending a year blaming herself, she eventually realised she should not carry the burden of her husband's actions. Despite the alleged affair, she said she tried to save the marriage primarily for the sake of their children.

"I kept telling myself, 'I love my kids more than I hate my husband right now. They have no idea — I faked it 'till we made it. We're in a much better place 4.5 years out, but it's still a fight to stay in a healthy place...He's always had major red flags that I ignored due to my own trauma and anxious attachment. He was raised in a toxic family dynamic that encouraged lying about everything," she wrote.

Mandy also claimed the couple entered marriage counselling after she caught her husband acting "sneaky". In another post, she described pushing him after discovering what she called an emotional affair, saying she felt mentally devastated and reacted instinctively.

"After the most recent incident of catching him being sneaky, I insisted he go back to independent counselling, and we attempted marriage counselling for the first time. It's all so confusing, because our day-to-day lives and dynamics are truly good, until every so often now when he pulls sneaky (expletive)," she added.

Husband had recently lost his job

Investigators said Kristopher Karolkiewicz's employment with the American Heart Association had ended just days before the killings. He had served as the organisation's vice president of sales and marketing.

Mandy worked as a substitute teacher in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools district after previously holding roles in banking and insurance.

The couple married in August 2009 after meeting at a beverage company the previous year. They had been together for nearly 17 years before the deaths.

Investigation continues

Authorities believe Kristopher shot his wife and children before taking his own life. Investigators also found evidence that several fires had been intentionally set throughout the home after the shootings.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Capt. Jacob Sparks said the investigation is ongoing and that authorities are working to understand exactly what happened and provide answers to the community and the family's loved ones.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy, that we may never completely understand why it happened. But we will do our best to find the answers and to honor the memory of those victims," Ottawa County Sheriff's Capt. Jacob Sparks said at a press conference.