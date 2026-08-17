Robot Waiter Debuts At Murthal Eatery, Customers Can't Look Away

Murthal's famous dhabas are known for their hot parathas and traditional flavours. But at Resham Dhaba, the experience now comes with a touch of technology - a robot waiter. The robot carries food to customers' tables on its own, using a navigation system to follow a designated route. Once an order is ready, the food tray is placed on the robot, which then moves to the assigned table.

The robot is operated using software and a remote-control system. LED lights in its eyes and its fibre-built exterior give it a distinctive appearance, with glowing red lights adding to its futuristic look.

The robot can operate for around 1.5 to two hours on a single charge. Its arrival has become an attraction in itself, with customers taking videos and selfies as it moves around the dhaba.

There is no additional charge for having food served by the robot.

According to hotel manager Sanjay, the robot was developed with a team from Bengaluru. The idea was to give visitors to Murthal not just a taste of its famous food, but also an experience of new technology.

A separate team has been assigned to operate and control the robot, using a remote when required. Sanjay said children, in particular, have been fascinated by it, often pulling out their phones to record videos and take selfies.

Two years ago, a similar experiment by a cafe in Ahmedabad had gone viral. The video showed a robot named Aisha serving ice golas to customers. According to the video, the robot cost Rs 1,35,000.