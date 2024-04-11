Robot Or Human? Video Of Waitress Serving Food At A Restaurant In China Puzzles Internet

Notably, the woman is the owner ofChongqing Hotpot Restaurant and also aprofessional dancer.

The adoption of robotics has gained massive popularity in the food service industry. Restaurants and cafes worldwide are now using robotics in numerous areas of restaurant operations, including serving, bussing and food preparation. Now, a video has surfaced online showing a humanoid robot waitress serving food to customers at a restaurant in China. However, looking closely, you will notice it's an actual woman and not a robot. Nevertheless, the video has left the internet confused.

In the video, the woman pretends to be a robot and serves food to customers with robotic-like movements. According to the video's caption, she has mastered the art of robotic moves and even trained her voice to sound like an AI. Notably, the woman is the owner of Chongqing Hotpot Restaurant and also a professional dancer.

''The future of dining is here: This video featuring a Chinese restaurant owner serving customers with robotic dance moves has become a viral sensation. I'm delighted to report that she has gotten positive support. Despite her impressive robotic skills, she is, in fact, a real person and a professional dancer, having mastered the art of robotic moves and even trained her voice to sound like an AI,'' caption of the video shared by Balakrishnan R reads.

Watch it here:

While some loved the innovative concept and found it creative, others called it creepy. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''What a cute robot.'' Another joked, ''So if u try to run out without paying will she chase u like an inspector gadget.''

A third said,'' Stoop is this a real person or a robot..? This creeps me out.'' A fourth wrote, ''Guys, this is a person imitating a robot, you believe everything you see around here because.''

China has been renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovative advancements. The country became increasingly dependent on technology during the pandemic and deployed robots to maintain safety protocols by reducing human interaction.

Earlier, a street cafe in Ahmedabad went viral for introducing a robot waiter to serve ice golas to its customers