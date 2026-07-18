Kind Strangers Team Up To Save Wounded Calf On Busy Highway, Heartwarming Video Viral

A heartwarming act of kindness, showing the best side of humanity, has gone viral on the internet, making social media users deeply emotional. Shared on Instagram by motovlogger Nasir Ahmed Ansari, the video shows him and a group of strangers teaming up and nursing an injured calf that had been abandoned. The group not only helped clean up the wound but also applied a topical antiseptic, bandaged it and later offered food and water to the poor calf.

The now-viral clip starts with Ansari travelling to his destination on a bike when he spotted a man crouched on the side of the highway. After stopping the vehicle, Ansari observed that the stranger was tending to the injured hind leg of a calf. Having assessed the situation, Ansari requested another man who had arrived on the scene to bring a bandage and a bottle of Betadine.

"Sir, do you have Betadine? Please bring it, I'll pay for it later," Ansari can be heard saying.

Working as a team, the group managed to bandage the calf's leg before ushering it to safety. Afterwards, Ansari fed a packet of fruitcake to the hungry calf, who immediately gobbled it all up.

"It is a simple thing, if you do not have the ability to raise, then do not spend on the cow," said Ansari, adding: "If you abandon them on the road, they might die. If we hadn't got here, it would have been bloody all over the place."

"Request to all, if you see any animal in trouble, please help them. Please don't ignore."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 5.6 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users praised Ansari and others for stepping up and helping the animal.

"You have done a very good job, I wish you a bright future," said one user, while another added: "Very nice. Keep up with the good work. I hope that somebbody checked on the baby later as well."

A third commented: "Good job, but from next time dilute the iodine with some water because iodine is an irritant. Anyway, proud of you guys. God bless you."

A fourth said: "When people don't have the capability to raise these beautiful creatures, then why do they actually get them in the first place? Shameless people. Poor animal. Suffering through the pain."