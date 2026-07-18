"You Made India Proud": PM Modi Dials In To Join Vikram-1 Launch Celebrations

The Skyroot team broke into celebrations. Claps, whistles, and congratulatory notes filled the room.

A phone rang.

On the other side of the line was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who dialed in to be part of the celebrations at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, which witnessed history being made with the successful launch of Skyroot's Vikram-1 rocket.

Congratulating the Skyroot team on the historic feat, the Prime Minister told the young team, "you have made India proud."

"You have planted India's aspirations in space and have also given roots to the dreams of the youth," PM Modi told Skyroot CEO and Co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana as his team listened to the PM's praise on speakerphone.

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Commending the young team, the Prime Minister said they had shown what India's youth are capable of. Chandana pointed out that the average age of his team is 28 years.

"Your team has proved my faith in the youth of India right. Many doubted our space dreams, but this team has shown that if trusted, Indian youth can do wonders," the PM told the beaming team.

As Chandana thanked the Prime Minister for calling and appreciating their efforts, PM Modi said he "had to be part of this historic moment".

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Referring to the name of the mission, 'Aagaman', the Prime Minister expressed confidence that it was just the beginning for Skyroot's journey and that many more milestones await the talented team.

During the nine-minute congratulatory call, the Prime Minister lauded the team's effort and said they had taken the Indian space story to a new level.

Chandana pointed out that the handwritten "Vande Mataram" note sent by the Prime Minister before the launch had gone into space with Vikram-1.

"Vande Mataram is now in space," Chandana said to the Prime Minister, visibly overcome with emotion.

Detailing why he chose to send the Vande Mataram note, the Prime Minister said he wrote "only Vande Mataram" for two reasons.

Firstly, he said, since it is the 150th year of the national song, he wanted to make it even more special.

Secondly, he added, because Vande Mataram has always inspired the youth of India.

"You have lived the spirit of Vande Mataram," the PM told the team.

Prime Minister Modi ended the call with: "Aap aage badhiye, soar high. I am with you," message to the Skyroot team.