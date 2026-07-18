Inside Vikram-1: 3D Engines, Carbon Bodies, And The Tech Powering India's Next Rocket

India's private space sector is set for a major milestone as Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace prepares to launch Vikram-1, an orbital-class rocket built with advanced technologies including 3D-printed engines, carbon composite structures and indigenous propulsion systems.

Designed as a dedicated launch vehicle for small satellites, Vikram-1 represents a new chapter in India's commercial space ambitions. The rocket has been developed with the aim of making satellite launches faster, more flexible and cost-effective for customers around the world.

Why Vikram-1 Is Different

Vikram-1 stands apart from traditional launch vehicles because it has been designed from the ground up for the growing small satellite market. The rocket uses a combination of solid and liquid propulsion systems, lightweight materials and advanced avionics to deliver satellites into Low Earth Orbit. It is named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, widely regarded as the father of India's space programme.

The vehicle follows Skyroot's earlier Vikram-S mission, which became India's first privately developed rocket to reach space in 2022. With Vikram-1, the company aims to move from suborbital demonstrations to commercial orbital launches.

The Benefits Of An All-Carbon Composite Structure

One of the key features of Vikram-1 is its extensive use of carbon composite materials.Unlike conventional rockets that rely heavily on metal structures, carbon composites offer a high strength-to-weight ratio. The lighter structure reduces the overall mass of the rocket, allowing it to carry more payload while improving fuel efficiency.

The use of advanced composite materials also helps simplify manufacturing and improves the rocket's ability to withstand the extreme conditions experienced during launch.

How 3D-Printed Rocket Engines Work

Vikram-1 features advanced propulsion technology, including the use of 3D-printed components in its engines.Additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing, allows engineers to create complex engine parts with fewer components compared with traditional manufacturing methods. This can reduce production time, improve design flexibility and lower manufacturing costs.

Skyroot has developed its own propulsion systems, including the Raman liquid engine, which uses a 3D-printed combustion chamber. The technology allows the company to build high-performance engines while maintaining greater control over the manufacturing process.

Four Stages Designed For Precision

Vikram-1 is a four-stage rocket designed to deliver satellites accurately into their intended orbit.The first three stages use solid-fuel propulsion, powered by Skyroot's Kalam series engines. The final stage uses the restartable Raman liquid engine, which provides greater control during the final phase of the mission.

This combination allows the rocket to achieve precise satellite deployment, a critical requirement for commercial space missions where operators need their spacecraft placed into specific orbital paths.

Built For The Small Satellite Boom

The global demand for small satellite launches has grown rapidly, with companies, research institutions and governments looking for dedicated rides to space.

Vikram-1 has been designed to serve this market by offering dedicated launch opportunities instead of relying only on shared missions. This could help satellite operators reduce waiting periods and plan missions with greater flexibility.

Skyroot says the rocket can carry payloads into Low Earth Orbit, supporting applications ranging from Earth observation and communication to scientific experiments.

A New Era For India's Private Space Industry

The development of Vikram-1 marks a significant moment for India's private space ecosystem.After years dominated by government-led missions, private companies are now playing a larger role in building rockets, developing satellite technologies and providing commercial launch services.

A successful Vikram-1 mission could strengthen India's position in the global space market and demonstrate the capabilities of homegrown private space companies.

For Skyroot, the rocket represents more than just a launch vehicle. It is a step towards making space access more affordable, frequent and accessible for businesses and researchers worldwide.