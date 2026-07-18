"3...2...1...Lift Off": Moment India's 1st Private Space Rocket Took Off. Watch

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 private rocket took off today from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota after a brief "planned hold", marking a major milestone for India's rapidly expanding private space sector. LIVE UPDATES

10 seconds before takeoff, the Skyroot team began a countdown. At 3, 2, 1, 0 -- the rocket was launched with bright orange flames and huge billowing clouds of white smoke erupting from the base of the vehicle. A video then showed the rocket becoming a bright streak of fire and smoke as it went up in the sky.

All about Vikram-1

Vikram-1 is India's first privately developed rocket designed to place satellites into orbit. It is built with an all-carbon composite structure whose material is lighter and stronger than conventional rocket-grade steel, helping improve performance.

Also Read: Mars, Moon, Sun, Sea: India's Space Achievements As Vikram-1 Lifts Off

In a first, the Orbital Adjustment Module on Vikram-1 is powered by a fully 3D-printed liquid engine.

Vikram-1 is India's longest monolithic carbon composite rocket stage, which showcases advances in indigenous composite manufacturing and aerospace engineering. It uses advanced pneumatic systems to separate rocket stages and payload fairings. Among the payloads is the EMBRACE mission carrying robotic arm technology designed for future space debris removal, making the mission a platform for testing technologies aimed at cleaning Earth's crowded orbital environment.

The rocket, which was launched under 'Mission Aagaman', is carrying a card with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message: "Vande Mataram", along with hundreds of greetings from supporters around the world.

The rocket is also carrying a miniature gold rocket containing micro sculptures of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Sir CV Raman and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and 'Cosmic Bloom' - a lab-grown diamond, as an artistic payload.