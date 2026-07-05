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Noida Woman Books E-Rickshaw, Goes To Multi-Level Parking, Jumps To Death

The incident took place on Saturday when the woman, identified as Situ Talwar, hired an e-rickshaw to reach the parking facility.

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Noida Woman Books E-Rickshaw, Goes To Multi-Level Parking, Jumps To Death
The body has been sent for a post-mortem.
  • A 50-year-old woman died after falling from a Noida parking facility second floor
  • The woman, identified as Situ Talwar, hired an e-rickshaw before the incident
  • Police suspect the case to be a suicide based on initial investigations
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New Delhi:

A 50-year-old woman died after she fell from the second floor of a multi-level parking facility in Noida's Sector 18, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The incident took place on Saturday when the woman, identified as Situ Talwar, hired an e-rickshaw to reach the parking facility.

She then went to the second floor and allegedly jumped to her death.

A police team rushed to the spot after a PCR call and informed Talwar's family members - who also rushed to the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been suffering from depression for the past 20 years.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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Woman Dies By Suicide, Woman Jumps To Death, Noida
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