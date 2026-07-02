'South Delhi Is Overhyped': Delhi Native's Praise For Noida Triggers Fierce Debate

A Delhi resident has triggered a fierce debate online after claiming that South Delhi feels 'overhyped' after visiting one of Noida's most posh sectors. In a social media post, the resident stated that barring a few localities in South Delhi like Shanti Niketan, Westend and some pockets of Vasant Vihar, the area did not justify the prices, with most localities having narrow lanes, no gated access and the presence of lots of builder floors.

The resident noted that visiting Noida changed their view of South Delhi, despite growing up with a family home in Saket and friends in GK, South Ex, and Green Park.

"I actually never thought much about it until recently when I visited one of Noida's most posh sectors (one of it from Sector 15A and Sector 44, these two are the most elite localities in Noida) to a friend's place, and I was actually surprised," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"Wide lanes even in the internals, full gated access (only the residents and their guests can enter), so much greenery, beautiful bungalows all around, no builder floors or high rises at all, negligible commercial presence inside and so much cleanliness and peace."

The resident said Noida 'felt serene,' adding that they didn't know such a place existed just 20-25 minutes away from South Delhi.

"Another thing that I've noticed in my experience living here is that many people living in South Delhi's posh localities are asset rich but cash poor," they said.

"They bought their properties decades back (so is the case with us) but don't really have a high income today. They may be upper middle class but not rich."

South Delhi had the image and legacy which prompted families to prefer it, but 'beyond a point', it really did not matter.

"South Delhi does have this image and a legacy address thing and this is the reason why families still prefer living here. But it honestly doesn't matter beyond a point, as what you ultimately care is about the standard of living which is unfortunately missing here," the Delhi native said.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users were divided, with one saying, "Look at who you would be surrounded with? South Delhi has a different vibe and people," while another added: "I recently visited a friend who lives in 15A Noida (1000 square yard) after selling in Friends Colony approx 2000 square yard. I'd still prefer Friends Colony."

A third commented: "Any and every planned sector in Noida (excluding the gaon wale sector) are better than South Delhi infra-wise. We also shifted from South Delhi to Noida for the same reason, but if you are actually rich, South Delhi is the only place to be. By rich, I mean Rs 50-70 crore minimum rich."

A fourth said: "I have an asset in Sector 47. D block. 500 square yards and been offered 18 crore. It's just a lot. I like it better than my other assets in Gurugram and Faridabad. South Delhi folks do have a sense of superiority."