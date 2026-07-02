"Have A Funny Personality": Dentist Who Mocked Ketan Agarwal Apologises

Muskan Soni, a dentist, credits the mistake to her "funny personality", and now "really wants to apologise" for her social media post mocking Ketan Agarwal, the entrepreneur who was "pushed to death" off a cliff allegedly by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, in Pune.

The apology comes right after All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) on Wednesday suspended the Jabalpur-based dentist from all posts and membership of the association for five years for her alleged disrespectful remarks.

"I have a bit of a funny personality. My intention was that anyone viewing my profile - if they were feeling down - would find happiness and a boost of energy. I know I made a mistake; it's just my nature. In the spirit of having a laugh and messing around, I ended up saying things I literally didn't mean," the dentist said, calling the earlier video a "nuisance".

"I want to ask you all not to spread hate. I accept the hate I've received, but I don't want any more of it, because that isn't who I am or what I intended," she underlined in her apology video.

"Please, I don't want you guys to hate me," she appealed.

The earlier video, where she is propped up by a pillow with a digital pink plumeria near her head, shows her mocking Ketan Agarwal.

The AIDSA said the comments by Soni in the previous video were "highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful".

"That Pune guy had no hair. If you tell such lies, you'll obviously die. So #IHATEMEN," she is heard saying on the video, with a big laugh.

"Men are in fear after two have been killed," she signed off, with the laugh continuing.

The other man referenced in her video is Raja Raghuvanshi who went missing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23 last year. Subsequently, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2 in 2025. Police have alleged that Sonam Raghuvanshi, his wife, conspired with her alleged lover to kill her husband for financial gains.

In hindsight, Muskan Soni does not find her comments funny anymore.

"I am very, very sorry for the words I have used that I have just used for a joke or something," she clarifies in the new video, adding that the "video is not just an apology for show".

About #IHateMen, her clarification is that events in her life shaped that perception.

"I never ever demean people according to their gender. Whatever you see is always true, that is not the thing. I know, I write, I hate men, I write it, I accept it and if it is wrong, I am ready to remove it. But there are some things in my life because of which I use that tag. But that doesn't mean that I have a murderous personality or I do something wrong. It's never like that," she underscored.

She then spotlighted that she takes stand for men and urged people to check her earlier videos.

"You guys can check many of my comments in which girls do bad, but I have posted it. Writing that it is wrong, this should not be done, this should not happen with boys. I have used the word innocent every time. I speak for every new case, I always take the stand," she said.

She pointed to the abuse coming her way, forcing her to switch her YouTube account to private.

"But many of the guys are writing slut, prostitute. It feels so bad. You can take your stand, but it will not at all be justified with what you guys are actually writing on it. I accept the emotions and I am sorry about each and every word. I am sorry to the family of Ketan Agarwal," she added.

She thanked her critics for making her realise, what she now calls, her mistake.

"Thank you so much. To make me realise this. It's not a joke. I really really apologise for it. And give me a chance. It will be an injustice to me. This is not the way," she said.

"I'm really, really sorry about everything. And I hope you guys understand me. Thank you so very much. And a very, very big sorry for the feelings I have hurt. And it won't be repeated again. That's my promise," she said, signing off.