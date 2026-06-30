Dentist Faces Five-Year Suspension After Alleged Remarks On Ketan Agarwal's Death

The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) has suspended dentist Dr. Muskan Soni for five years with immediate effect after she allegedly mocked the death of Ketan Agarwal in an Instagram Story. The association said the action was taken over remarks it described as inappropriate, offensive and disrespectful.

According to the suspension order, "Dr. Muskan Soni, appointed as Treasurer, AIDSA Madhya Pradesh, vide Appointment Order Ref. No. AIDSA/2025/3147 dated 05.07.2025, has been found to have committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr. Ketan Agrawal, in violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of AIDSA."

The association said Dr. Soni has been suspended from all posts, offices, responsibilities, committees, memberships and every official role within AIDSA for five years with immediate effect. During this period, she will not be allowed to represent or participate in any activity of the association, exercise any rights or responsibilities linked to it, or hold, contest for or be appointed to any post. The order said the suspension will remain in force for five years unless modified or revoked by the competent authority.

The action comes as police continue to investigate the murder of Ketan Agarwal. He was allegedly killed by his fiance, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Both Siya and Chetan are in police custody.

According to the timeline established by the police, Ketan left home on the morning of June 18 and picked up Siya, 20, from Kiwale bridge on the Pune-Mumbai highway before heading to the fort. At 10.45 am, Siya called Ketan's mother, claiming that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge at the fort.

The death was initially thought to be accidental but Ketan's family became suspicious and filed a police complaint. A probe revealed that Siya and Chetan had been plotting the murder for a while. Siya had also allegedly tried to kill him the same way, at the same fort, four days earlier as well.

During the investigation, a trip to Udaipur in Rajasthan has emerged as part of the Maharashtra Police's probe into the travel histories of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, Police said Ketan, the son of a wealthy businessman in Maharashtra, and Siya got formally engaged in February. Their social media posts and videos showed them as a happy couple, but investigators believe there was a conspiracy behind the relationship that led to Ketan's killing.