In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case, Cops Question Fiancee, Her Lover Together

Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, who murdered her fiance Ketan Agarwal by pushing him into a valley at Lohagad Fort near Pune in Maharashtra, were made to sit together, facing each other, for questioning.

According to officials, the two killers, who have been remanded to seven-day police custody, were questioned until late last night.

Investigation had revealed that Siya was also in a relationship with Chetan - whom she met at a business meeting last year. While Siya owned a bakery, Chetan ran a dry fruit business. Their relationship began in November 2025, while her and Ketan's families were moving ahead with wedding preparations.

Also Read: "Had Never Seen Her": Pune Fort Murder Accused's Father On Siya Goyal

Chetan was unhappy with Siya's relationship with Ketan and viewed him as an obstacle, and so, the two allegedly conspired to kill him, the police said.

Chetan's colleague under probe

The Pune police have detained a man who worked at Chetan's shop, identified as Neeraj Kumar, for questioning over his alleged links to the murder case.

According to police sources, Chetan had taken Neeraj's phone on June 18 - the day of the crime - to the Lohagad Fort. Cops suspect Chetan may have used this phone to contact Siya multiple times.

Kumar had been working with Chetan for the past three years.

The murder case

Siya and Ketan - the young son of a prominent Maharashtra businessman - had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding involving private jets and palaces was scheduled for November. But Ketan died on June 18 after Siya and her lover pushed him into a valley at Lohagad Fort near Pune.

Days before the murder, Ketan and Siya were set to fly off to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot last month, but had to change plans when the man realised his passport was missing upon arriving at Mumbai airport. The victim's father alleged that Siya sabotaged the trip by hiding his passport.

Later, during their trip to the Lohagad Fort in Pune, Siya had attempted to kill him first on June 14 but had failed to do so. According to the police, she had pushed him at the fort, but he managed to grab a cliffside bush. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him.

She then convinced Ketan to visit the Lohagad Fort again under the pretext of a casual outing. This time, she called Chetan to the location, and the pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death.