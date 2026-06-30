'She Wanted To Marry Ketan, Was Confused About Chetan': Siya Goyal's Brother

Siya Goyal's brother Sahil Goyal is now under the police scanner for his alleged role in the murder of Ketan Agarwal, sources have told NDTV. Police are probing whether Sahil had prior knowledge of Siya and Chetan's relationship and deliberately hid it from the family.

Sahil, who has not been named an accused yet, broke his silence on the case in an interview with news portal NewsDotz. He claimed Siya told him she wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal and had no intention of continuing her relationship with Chetan.

'Didn't Tell Anyone As Siya Wasn't Sure'

"Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and didn't want anything to do with Chetan. She assured me that there was nothing between them," Sahil said.

He added that he did not inform their parents about Siya and Chetan because he was convinced they were "just friends."

"She swore on her life that she would only marry Ketan and have no contact with Chetan. So, I did not tell anyone about Siya and Chetan," he said.

Police sources, however, told NDTV that the probe has revealed Siya did not want to marry Ketan and had told Sahil about it. It is also suspected that he was aware of Siya and Chetan's relationship but allegedly chose to stay silent.

'She Was Preparing For Wedding With Ketan'

Sahil claimed Siya was happy and preparing for her wedding with Ketan. "She spent hours planning her pre-wedding photoshoot with Ketan. She picked her favourite songs and locations for the shoot. She would discuss all this with Ketan for hours on video calls," he said.

He added that Siya was confused about her relationship with Chetan. "She told me they were friends and that she enjoyed his company. She was confused about the nature of the relationship. I tried to explain to her that sometimes people confuse friendship for love, but it's okay. It happens at a young age. I did not tell anyone about it as she herself was not sure. And she told me she wanted to move ahead with Ketan."

Driver's Testimony Raises Questions

The driver who drove Siya to the airport for the pre-wedding shoot has testified that when Siya refused to go, it was Sahil who allegedly forced her into the car. Further, Sahil's silence and inaction after Ketan's passport was torn before the Bali trip have also raised suspicion.

Police are now corroborating Sahil's statements with these incidents. Investigators are trying to ascertain whether Sahil helped Siya and Chetan plan the crime, or whether he remained silent despite knowing about the sequence of events.

This new turn takes the case beyond a 'murder' to a suspected 'pre-planned conspiracy', in which Sahil Goyal's testimony could prove crucial in connecting the dots. Sources say Sahil is not yet an accused officially. Sahil was questioned by the police for over 10 hours on Monday and his statement was recorded.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered by finacee Siya Goyal and her "lover" Chetan at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Siya and Chetan are in police custody and have reportedly confessed to the crime.