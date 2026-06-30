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Woman, 46, Jumps From 18th Floor Of Noida Society, Dies

The society's security guard alerted her husband, Pallav Agarwal, and informed the police.

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Woman, 46, Jumps From 18th Floor Of Noida Society, Dies
According to police, the deceased was identified as Parul Agarwal.
  • A 46-year-old woman died by suicide in Noida after jumping from the 18th floor
  • The incident took place at Lotus Spacia Society under Sector 39 police jurisdiction
  • The deceased was identified as Parul Agarwal by the police authorities
Where can someone struggling with mental stress seek immediate help?
Noida:

A 46-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 18th floor of a residential society in Noida on Tuesday, with police saying her husband told them she had been under mental stress for some time.

The incident occurred around 9.15 am at Lotus Spacia Society, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 police station.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Parul Agarwal.

The society's security guard alerted her husband, Pallav Agarwal, and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem after completing the inquest proceedings.

The police said a forensic team was also called to the scene, and evidence was being collected as part of the investigation.

"On receiving information about the incident, the police team reached the spot. The woman's husband informed us that she had been suffering from mental stress for some time," the police said.

Further legal proceedings were underway, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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