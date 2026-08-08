No Week-Off For 4 Months, Workplace Harassment: Mysuru Woman Consumes Poison

A woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide in Karnataka's Mysuru, with allegations of workplace harassment emerging from her suicide note.

The woman, identified as Nageshwari, was working as a Tata product promoter at Reliance Mart in Hinakal. She was employed through PPMS Agency, a marketing company.

According to her family, Nageshwari had been under mental distress for the past 15 days and had told them that she was facing harassment at her workplace.

In her suicide note, Nageshwari accused her superiors of targeting and harassing her over matters that were not her fault. She also alleged that she had not been given a weekly day off for four months and was denied emergency leave.

She further alleged that she was removed from her job after questioning the treatment meted out to her. Nageshwari reportedly named a supervisor identified as Dolly and alleged that the harassment had driven her to take the extreme step.

Her mother, Rathnamma, has demanded justice for her daughter and action against those responsible.

"My daughter was subjected to mental harassment. They troubled her even over small issues. For the last 15 days, my daughter had become mentally disturbed. She had told us that she was being harassed at her workplace," Rathnamma said.

"She had written the name of a supervisor called Dolly before taking her own life. My daughter died by suicide after being harassed and removed from her job. Give justice to my daughter and take action against those responsible," she added.

Police are investigating the death and the allegations of workplace harassment.