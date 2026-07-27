Distressed By Husband's Alcoholism, Woman Jumps Before Train With 2 Children

Distressed by her husband's alcoholism, a woman with her two children on Monday allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near Dhaurra railway station here, police said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ajay Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 am under the Jakhloun police station area.

The people who died were identified as Deepa Yadav (35), her five-year-old daughter Shivangi and two-year-old son Krish, he said.

Kumar said that the woman died by suicide with her two children as her husband was an alcoholic and used to fight with her under the influence of alcohol, due to which she was upset.

He said the bodies were taken into custody after the station superintendent informed the police and have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Deepa had been living with her husband Vicky Yadav and their three children at her parental home in Dhaurra village.

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