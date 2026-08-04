25-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Failing To Clear UP Police Exam

Distressed over not clearing a police recruitment exam, a 25-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death at her rented accommodation here on Monday, officials said.

The police officials said the incident came to light around 2.30 pm, when the woman's landlord opened the room and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police and a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. The woman's family has been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had recently failed to clear the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination and was under mental stress thereafter, they said.

Lalkurti Station House Officer Harendra Pal Singh said prima facie it is a case of suicide and nothing suspicious was found at the spot.

Evidence has been collected by the forensic team and all angles are being examined. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and other findings, he said.

Police said the body will be handed over to the woman's family after the post-mortem

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