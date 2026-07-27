UP Police Constable Result 2026 Coming Soon; Check Expected Date, Next Steps

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to announce the UP Police Constable Result 2026 in the final week of July. Once declared candidates can download the result by visiting the official website.

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 32,679 constable posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The written examination was held in an offline format using OMR sheets. The test included 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks.

To ensure fair evaluation, the board followed a negative marking system, deducting 0.5 marks for every incorrect answer. Earlier, the provisional answer key was issued on June 20, 2026, giving candidates an opportunity to verify their responses before the final result.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the next stages of the recruitment process, including Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). During these stages, applicants must produce the required documents and meet the prescribed physical standards. Final selection will be based on successful completion of all stages of the recruitment process.

Steps to Check UP Police Constable Result 2026

Once the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps to check their qualifying status: