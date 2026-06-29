UP Home Guard Result 2026 Out: 1.07 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted For PST, Direct Link Here

The UP Home Guard Result 2026 has been officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check whether they have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 41,424 Home Guard vacancies across Uttar Pradesh. As per the official announcement, 1,07,221 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase, which includes the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

How to Check UP Home Guard Result 2026?

Visit the official UPPRPB website at upprpb.gov.in.

Click on the UP Home Guard Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to view result.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result for the upcoming selection stages.

Direct Link Here

What's Next After UP Home Guard Result 2026?

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination must now appear for the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The board has informed that the schedule for these stages will be announced separately on the official website.

Applicants should regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the DV and PST dates, venue details, and important instructions. The recruitment board has also advised candidates to carefully verify the details mentioned in their result. Any objections or discrepancies will be addressed only as per the board's final decision.

The written examination for the UP Home Guard recruitment was conducted on April 25, 26, and 27, 2026. The merit list has been prepared based on candidates' performance in the written examination while following the reservation policy of the Uttar Pradesh Government. The shortlisted candidates are approximately 2.6 times the total number of available vacancies.