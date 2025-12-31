UP Police Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 32,679 Constable Civil Police, Other Posts, Register Here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for 32,679 Constable Civil Police and other equivalent posts for the 2026 year and registrations are currently underwayhave started today, December 31, 2025. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The posts offer a pay level 3 salary of between Rs. 21700 and Rs. 69100.

UP Constable Civil Police 2026 Recruitment: Number of Posts

The applications are invited for:

15,131 Constable PAC/Armed Police (Men),

1,341 Constable Special Security Force (Men),

2,282 Women Constables for Women Battalion,

71 Reserve Mounted Police (Men),

3,279 Jail Warder (Male),

106 Jail Warder (Female) and

10,469 Constable Civil Police vacancies.

Uttar Pradesh Constable Civil Police Recruitment: Important Dates, Fees

The last date to submit your application and pay the fees for it is January 30, 2026. The fees deposited my candidates will be adjusted by the board before February 2, 2026.

The application fee is Rs. 500 for General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), it is Rs. 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Eligibility, Exam

Candidates applying for the posts must have passed Class 12 from any recognized board. Male candidates age should be between 18 and 22 years, while female candidates should be between 18 and 25 years of age.

A written examination will be conducted for candidates whose application is accepted by the board. It will be an objective type paper carrying 300 marks and will be held for a duration of two hours.

There will be four subjects in the exam - General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude and Mental Interest, Intelligence and Logical Ability.