UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow For 32,679 Posts, Apply Here

UP Police Constable Recruitment Registration 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will close the registration window for the recruitment of 32,679 Constable Civil Police posts tomorrow, January 30, 2026. Candidates who have passed Class 12 can apply on the official website: uppbpb.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier approved a three-year age relaxation for candidates of all categories applying for the 32,679 Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts in the 2026 recruitment cycle. Under this directive, the age limit has been revised to 18-25 years for male candidates and 18-28 years for female candidates, compared to the previous limits of 18-22 years for men and 18-25 years for women.

UP Police Constable Recruitment: How To Apply?

Candidates need to first register under the One Time Registration (OTR) process on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. To do so, go to "OTR registration" section, register and login with your mobile number, email id and password. Then, click on the "Link For Application" and apply for the respective posts.

The application fee is Rs. 500 for General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), it is Rs. 400.

Exam Details

A written examination will be conducted for candidates whose application will be accepted by the board. It will be an objective type paper carrying 300 marks and will be held for a duration of two hours.

There will be four subjects in the exam - General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude and Mental Interest, Intelligence and Logical Ability.

UP Constable Police 2026 Recruitment: Number of Posts