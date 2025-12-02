UP Police Constable 2026 Recruitment: Notification To Be Released This Month, Confirms Board

UP Police Constable 2026 Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the Constable recruitment notification in December, 2025. Once released, candidates interested in becoming a Constable can check and download the notification on the official website of the board - uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment notification will include invitations for vacant positions of Constable Civil Police, PAC Constable, Special Security Force Constable, PAC Women Constable, PAC Armed Police Constable, Jail Warder and Mounted Police.

The UPPRPB announced on X.com (formerly Twitter) that the Constable recruitment notification will be released in December 2025, urging candidates to stay updated by regularly checking the official website.

How To Download UP Police Constable Recruitment notification ?