UP Police Constable Result 2026 Expected By July-End Before Physical Tests

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the UP Police Constable Result 2026 by the end of July. Although the board has not officially confirmed the result date, the next stage of the recruitment process is likely to begin in August, indicating that the written exam results may be released soon.

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official UPPRPB website using their login credentials or by searching for their roll number, depending on the result format.

DV And PST Expected To Start In August

After the written exam results are announced, shortlisted candidates will be called for the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST). As per the recruitment schedule, these stages are expected to begin around August 17, 2026.

Candidates who qualify in the DV and PST will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the medical examination, which are the final stages of the recruitment process.

Recruitment Timeline

UPPRPB conducted the written examination on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026, in offline OMR mode at examination centres across the state. The provisional answer key was released on June 20, allowing candidates to review their responses and raise objections before the final result.

The recruitment notification was issued on December 31, 2025, while the online application process remained open till January 30, 2026. Candidates were also given an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms between January 31 and February 3.

Over 32,000 Vacancies To Be Filled

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,679 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police. The posts include Civil Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Jail Warder.

The final selection will be based on candidates' performance in the written examination, document verification, physical tests and medical examination.

Expected Cut-Off

The board will announce the official cut-off marks along with the result. However, based on estimates shared by exam experts, the expected cut-off for the General category is likely to be between 185 and 195 marks out of 300. The expected range is 180-190 for EWS, 178-188 for OBC, and 165-175 for SC candidates.