UP Police SI 2026 New Exam Dates Out: Download Complete Schedule PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has changed the schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for some candidates appearing in the Direct Recruitment 2025 for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent posts.

The board has also changed the exam centre for these candidates due to heavy rainfall. Candidates who are affected must download a new admit card and appear for the PET according to the updated date, time, and venue mentioned in it.

New PET Exam Dates

The PET was earlier planned for June 29, June 30, and July 1, 2026 (reserve day). The board has now postponed the test by two days.

Earlier Date New Date

June 29, 2026 July 1, 2026

June 30, 2026 July 2, 2026

July 1, 2026 (Reserve Day) July 3, 2026 (Reserve Day)

These changes are only for candidates assigned to the affected examination centre.

Download Complete Schedule PDF Here

Exam Centre Changed

The PET venue has also been shifted. Candidates who were earlier allotted 26th Battalion PAC, Gorakhpur will now have to report at 35th Battalion PAC, Lucknow for the test.

All affected candidates must download a fresh admit card from the official UPPRPB website. The new admit card will include the revised exam date, reporting time, and exam centre.