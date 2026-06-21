Uttar Pradesh Constable Answer Key 2026 Released, Raise Objections Till June 23

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer key for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check the answer key and evaluate their performance. The answer key was published on June 20 for the recruitment of 32,679 Constable (Civil Police and Equivalent) posts across the state.

The written examination was conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, at various examination centres across Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Objection Window

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer provided in the provisional key can submit their objections from June 20 to June 23, 2026. The UPPRPB has provided this opportunity to ensure transparency and accuracy in the evaluation process.

After the objection period ends, the board will examine all representations received from candidates. Based on the review, a final answer key will be prepared and published. The result of the written examination will be declared on the basis of this final answer key.

How to Download UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026

Visit the official UPPRPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 link available on the homepage.

Select the examination date and shift.

Open the provisional answer key PDF.

Check the official answers and compare them with your responses.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link Here

If required, submit objections against any answer before June 23, 2026. Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their expected score in the exam.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Vacancy and Selection Process

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 32,679 Constable vacancies. Candidates applying for these posts were required to have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

The prescribed age limit was 18 to 28 years for male candidates and 18 to 31 years for female candidates, with July 1, 2025, considered as the cut-off date for age calculation.

The selection process includes several stages. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for document verification, followed by the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and medical examination. A final merit list will be prepared after completion of all stages.