UP Police Recruitment 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces Over 1 Lakh Vacancies

A major recruitment announcement has been made for job seekers in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that more than 1 lakh vacancies will be filled under UP Police Recruitment 2026. The recruitment process is expected to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The upcoming drive is likely to include posts such as Constable, Sub-Inspector (SI), Home Guard, and other technical positions. This recruitment is expected to be one of the largest state-level police hiring in the country.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Important Highlights

The following are the major highlights of UP Police Recruitment 2026:

Recruitment Name: UP Police Bharti 2026

Conducting Body: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Total Vacancies: Approx. 1,00,000

Posts Included: Constable, SI, Home Guard, Technical Posts

Application Mode: Online

Selection Process: Written Exam, Physical Test, Document Verification

Official Website: uppbpb.gov.in

Who Can Apply for UP Police Recruitment 2026?

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before applying. Educational qualifications and age limits may vary according to the post. For Constable posts, candidates must have passed 12th and should be aged between 18 to 23 years. For Sub-Inspector post, graduation is required with age limit 21 to 28 years. For home guard posts, candidates must be 10th pass and aged between 18 to 45 years.

How to Apply for UP Police Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB.

Click on the recruitment application link.

Complete registration with basic details.

Fill the online application form.

Upload required documents, photograph, and signature.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Posts Expected in UP Police Bharti 2026

Constable

Sub-Inspector

Radio Assistant Operator

Computer Operator Grade-A

SI (Confidential)

Applicants should regularly visit the official website for notification details, application dates, and examination schedule.