UP Police Constable Result 2026 Out For 32,679 Posts, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

UP Police Constable Result 2026 Out LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Police Constable Result 2026 for the recruitment of 32,679 constable posts. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, can now check their results and the merit list on the board's official website.

The board has released the result in PDF format. Candidates who have qualified the written examination will now proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process, including Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

How To Check UP Police Constable Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official UPPRPB website.

Click on the Result section on the homepage.

Select the UP Police Bharti Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and print the result for future reference.

UP Police Constable Result 2026 Out: What's Next

Candidates who have qualified the written examination will be called for the next stages of the recruitment process, namely Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The detailed schedule for these stages will be announced separately by the UPPRPB on its official website.

Physical Standard Test (PST) Criteria



During the PST, candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards. Female candidates must have a minimum weight of 40 kg, while male candidates must have a minimum chest expansion of 5 cm.

The prescribed physical standards are as follows:



Category Height Chest (Male Candidates)

Male (General/OBC/SC) 168 cm 79 cm (unexpanded) to 84 cm (expanded)

Category Height Female (General/OBC/SC) 152 cm Female (ST) 147 cm

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be qualifying in nature.

Male candidates must complete a 4.8 km run in 25 minutes.

Female candidates must complete a 2.4 km run in 14 minutes.

Candidates who successfully clear all stages of the recruitment process will be considered for appointment to the 32,679 constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents, including educational certificates, identity proof, domicile certificate, and reservation-related documents, ready in advance. They should also regularly visit the official UPPRPB website for updates regarding the DV, PST, and PET schedule.

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready for the verification process and regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the DV, PST, PET, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.