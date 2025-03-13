UP Police Constable Final Result Out, Check Cut-Off Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results for the final selection of the UP Police Constable 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam was held to fill around 60,244 constable posts. However, around 48,17,441 applications were received for the post.

The UPPRPB written exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security measures, including biometric verification. The exam was previously conducted on February 17 and 18, but it was canceled due to paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation of the exam, ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam would be conducted within six months in a transparent manner.

The selection process for the Police Constable involves multiple stages including written exam, physical test, document verification and medical examination. The written examination consisted of 150 questions, carrying a total of 300 marks.



Around 1,74,317 candidates qualified the written exam, who were then called for document verification and physical standard test from February 10-27, 2025. Those cleared these test were called for physical efficiency test.

Category-wise cut-off for candidates

Unreserved Category - 225.75926

EWS-209.26396

OBC-216.58607

SC-196.17614

ST-170.03020

Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link to check the results

Step 3: Enter your details to log in and submit it.

Step 4: Check your result.