UP Police Constable Result 2024: 26 Youths From A Single Village In Uttar Pradesh Crack Written Exam

In a remarkable feat, 26 students from one village in Western UP's Muzaffarnagar district have successfully cleared the written examination for the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment. This outstanding achievement, which is exceptional in government competitive examinations, has caused a surge of pride and excitement among the village's residents.

Of the 70 candidates who appeared for the exam from Kasampur Khola village, a small locality in the Meerapur area of Muzaffarnagar, a whopping 26 have made it to the next round.

The successful candidates have attributed their achievement to diligent preparation using YouTube tutorials. They revealed that by watching online tutorial videos, they were able to effectively prepare for the competitive exam and secure a spot in the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

This extraordinary achievement by the young candidates from the village highlights the power of determination and the benefit of accessibility to quality education through digital platforms. As these young individuals move forward in the recruitment process, their success story is bound to inspire many others in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the UP Police Constable Result 2024 on 21st November. Total 1,74316 candidates have passed this written exam.

Successful candidates will have to appear for document verification and physical standard test.

Candidates who have given UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 can check their result through the official website of the board.

To check UP Police Constable Result 2024, candidates have to use registration number and date of birth.