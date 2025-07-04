Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra "Crackdown", Tajammul Becomes Gopal At UP Dhaba

A controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, after a Muslim man named Tajammul was found working under the assumed identity of "Gopal" at a roadside dhaba to protect himself from Hindu groups.

The incident took place at the Pandit Ji Vaishno Dhaba located on National Highway 58 in Muzaffarnagar. The dhaba has since been shut down following protests.

Tajammul admitted that he adopted a Hindu identity out of fear and under instruction. "My name is Tajammul," he told NDTV. "I was asked to go by 'Gopal' so I could work at the dhaba without creating trouble. Sharma ji (dhaba owner) told me to do so."

Tajammul said that he was told to conceal his Muslim identity and present himself as Hindu in order to avoid backlash from Hindu organisations that have begun conducting identity checks of food vendors along the Kanwar Yatra route.

"They told me to wear a kada," Tajammul said. "I wore it for three months so I wouldn't be recognised."

Tajammul described being intimidated and assaulted after members of a Hindu group entered the premises and began questioning the religious identities of the staff. "They pulled my pants down. They beat me and I was crying," he said.

The incident occurred on June 28 when a religious figure called Swami Yashveer Ji Maharaj and several of his associates visited the dhaba as part of what they called an "identification campaign." These campaigns are intended to ensure that pilgrims receive food from Hindu-owned establishments, according to the Swami Yashveer's supporters.

During the confrontation, Tajammul introduced himself as Gopal. When asked to produce identification, he claimed his Aadhaar card was missing and his phone was broken. The group did not accept the explanation, and video footage later showed physical manhandling.

The Muzaffarnagar police have since summoned six individuals linked to the incident: Sumit Bahraghi, Rohit, Vivek, Sumit, Sunny, and Rakesh, all associated with Swami Yashveer's Yoga Sadhana Ashram in Baghra.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of an earlier directive issued by the Uttar Pradesh government that all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display food licenses and owner details, including religious identity where applicable. While the state government claims this is a matter of transparency, opposition parties allege that the move is decidedly communal in nature.