UP Family Drops Man's Body From Moving Ambulance, Tries To Block Highway

Days after a man died during a dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, his family members dropped his body from an ambulance that was taking his body for post-mortem and attempted to block the national highway.

On Friday, Hriday Lal was beaten up mercilessly and his toes were crushed during a mutual dispute over a liquor transaction. He was then sent to Lucknow for treatment, where he died. The news of his death, which came two months after his marriage, raised an uproar at his residence.

As his remains were being taken for a post-mortem in an ambulance on Monday, Lal's family members dropped the body on the road. A video of the incident showed the body being dragged by the ambulance before being dropped on the road.

Within seconds, members of the family came and sat in the middle of the highway, where the body had fallen. Many others came and attempted to block the road in protest.

Police present at the spot removed the body from the road and reasoned with the family members. Later, the last rites were performed in police presence.

Gonda Circle Officer Anand KumarRai said the police has arrested four accused in the case and started legal proceedings.