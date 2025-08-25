8 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured After Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Uttar Pradesh

- Eight people died in a truck collision with a tractor-trolley in Bulandshahr district
- The accident occurred at 2.10 am near the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border by the Arnia bypass
- The tractor-trolley carried 61 pilgrims travelling from Kasganj district to Rajasthan
Eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said.
The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.
थाना अरनिया क्षेत्रान्तर्गत अरनिया बाईपास (बुलन्दशहर-अलीगढ़ बोर्डर) पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली व कैंटर ट्रक की हुई टक्कर में करीब 43 लोग घायल व 08 लोगों की मृत्यु हो जाने की घटना के सम्बन्ध में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक बुलन्दशहर की बाइट।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/VLb7VsRxZV— Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) August 25, 2025
"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Singh said.
He said the victims were rushed to hospitals, including a private facility.
"Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support," Singh added.
