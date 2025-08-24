Security Guard Found Dead In Water Tank At Uttar Pradesh School

A security guard was found dead in a five-foot-deep water tank at a public school here, police said on Sunday.

Shailesh Sharma (26), who worked at Chandra Shankar Public School, was discovered semi-naked in the tank on Sunday.

"Sharma took a leave on the 22nd, asked for money, which I gave him. After that he went home, I have no information how he came to the school," said school manager Sachindra Kumar Yadav.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said, "The school's CCTV footage will be reviewed, and the management will be questioned. Investigations are underway."

