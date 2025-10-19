65 Shops Burnt Down In Huge Fire At UP's Firecracker Market, Losses In Crores

A massive fire ripped through a temporary firecracker market on the MG College ground in Fatehpur on Sunday, gutting more than 65 shops and destroying dozens of two-wheelers, officials said.

Firecrackers worth several crores of rupees were reduced to ashes, as several people sustained minor burn injuries in the fire, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out around 12.30 pm at one of the cracker stalls, allegedly sparked by a short-circuit. The fire rapidly spread to the adjoining stalls, all stocked with fireworks, triggering a series of loud explosions.

Panic gripped the market as traders and customers scrambled to get to safety, while a thick cloud of smoke enveloped the sky above.

Fatehpur SP Anoop Kumar Singh said no casualties have been reported so far.

"Our first priority is to bring the fire completely under control. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against those found negligent," the SP said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Jaiveer Singh said the fire engulfed the entire market within 15 to 20 minutes.

"Around 65-70 shops and over two dozen two-wheelers have been completely destroyed. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far," he said.

Firemen used sand, buckets of water, and extinguishers to contain the fire, officials said.

Vendors and shopkeepers, however, alleged that fire tenders reached the spot nearly 20 minutes after the fire broke out, despite the fire station being just 200 metres away.

"The temporary market became operation only half-an-hour earlier. Within 15 minutes, everything was gone. We barely managed to escape with our lives," Satish, a local trader, said.

Another shopkeeper said she invested Rs 8 lakh into her stall; now, all the merchandise has been reduced to nothing.

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh, who rushed to the spot with the SP, said, "An inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the losses. Strict action will be taken against those found negligent." Meanwhile, BJP district president Mukhlal Pal termed the incident "unfortunate" and demanded accountability for the alleged delay in response.

Authorities have assured all possible assistance to the affected shopkeepers.

