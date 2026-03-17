Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2026: Over 1.5 Lakh Examiners Begin Evaluation From March 18

As the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 exams ended on March 12, the board from Wednesday will start the evaluation process for nearly 52 lakh students who appeared in the examination.

Following the results, students can download them by visiting the official website upresults.nic.in. According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the board has started the evaluation process, and it will be completed by March 31.

Teachers are checking the answer sheets under CCTV surveillance, and it is expected that the board will announce the results shortly in April. Last year, the board also announced the results in April.

In addition, students are advised to keep their roll numbers and school details ready to avoid last-minute inconvenience while checking their results online.

The official website may experience heavy traffic on the result day, so students can also check alternative result portals or wait patiently if the site is slow. It is important to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the mark sheet after downloading it.

To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components where applicable. Students who fail to achieve the minimum passing marks in one or more subjects may be given an opportunity to appear for compartment examinations as per the board's guidelines.