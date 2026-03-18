Uttar Pradesh Government Mandates Expiry Date Stamping On Eggs From April 1

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a new food‑safety rule that will require date markings on every egg sold in the state, starting April 1. The directive is aimed at improving consumer awareness and ensuring better monitoring of egg freshness across the supply chain. The order applies to eggs produced, transported and sold within Uttar Pradesh and is expected to change how eggs are handled at farms, wholesale markets and retail points. The move was first reported by the Times of India, which cited officials from the state's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA).

Also Read: 150 Tonnes Of Expired Food, Adulterated Paneer Seized In Major Food Raids Across Two States

What The New Order Says

Photo: Unsplash

Under the new rule, egg producers and distributors must stamp two specific details directly on each egg:

the date of laying

the expiry or best‑before date

According to the FDA, eggs will be considered safe for consumption for 28 days from the date of laying. Any egg sold beyond this period will be treated as a violation of food‑safety norms. The requirement applies regardless of whether eggs are sold loose or in packaged trays.

The Times of India, quoting FDA officials, reported that date details must be printed on the egg itself and not only on outer cartons or packaging.

Why The Rule Was Introduced

Eggs are among the most commonly consumed protein sources and are often sold individually in open markets. Until now, there was no uniform system to indicate how old an egg was at the point of sale.

According to reports, state authorities said the lack of date information made it difficult for consumers to assess freshness and for inspectors to verify compliance during checks. The new rule is intended to close that gap by making freshness information easily visible.

Photo: Unsplash

How Enforcement Will Take Place

As per the Times of India, the FDA has instructed food‑safety officers across districts to begin monitoring compliance once the rule comes into effect. Eggs found without the required date markings after April 1 may attract penalties under existing food‑safety laws.

Officials have also said that awareness programmes will be conducted ahead of enforcement to help poultry farms and distributors adapt to the new requirement.

What Consumers Should Look For

Consumers are being advised to check eggs for stamped dates before purchase rather than relying on verbal assurances. Authorities believe this will help buyers avoid consuming eggs that have exceeded their recommended shelf life. The government has clarified that the measure is meant to improve transparency and food safety, not to restrict availability or disrupt supply.

Also Read: LPG Shortage Sends Street Food Prices Up By 25%, Restaurants Add 'Gas Surcharge': Survey

As per the Free Press Journal, Uttar Pradesh will be among the first states to mandate individual egg‑level date marking, a move officials say could influence food‑safety practices in other regions.