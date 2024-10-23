Video Shows Hotel Worker Spitting On Rotis In UP's Barabanki, Arrested

Police said a viral video showed the hotel worker spitting on rotis while baking them. (Representational)

A hotel worker has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district after a purported video showed him spitting on rotis while baking them, police said on Wednesday.

The hotel where the incident occurred has been shut down, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said a video from Sudhiyamau town in the Ramnagar police station area had gone viral, showing the man allegedly preparing rotis by applying saliva.

"Based on the video, the police took the accused, identified as Irshad, into custody on Tuesday," he said.

"The hotel has been closed, and the rotis have been seized for examination," Sinha said, adding that further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

Recently, similar incidents have been reported in other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur and Baghpat.

The state government has also proposed to make a law that makes such actions a non-bailable offence entailing severe punishment.

