UP Woman, Mother Of 2, Slits Wrist At Police Station As Nephew Ends Affair

A woman slit her wrist inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur after her nephew refused to continue their relationship.

Pooja Mishra, originally from Delhi, is married to Lalit Kumar Mishra and is a mother to two sons of ages seven and six years. She met her husband's nephew Alok Mishra, 15 years younger to her, when he was called to help with work. It was during Alok's stay with the family that he and Pooja developed a romantic relationship.

On learning of the affair, Lalit sent Alok away. But Pooja left her children and moved to Bareilly, where they lived together for around seven months.

When a disagreement arose between Pooja and Alok, the latter returned to his native village in Sitapur. When Pooja too reached the village, both were summoned to the police station in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

When Alok reportedly told her he no longer wanted to be with her, Pooja took out a blade and slit her wrist inside the police station, causing panic among those present.

Pooja was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and later referred to Lucknow in critical condition.

