"Don't Want To Die": In Video Before Suicide, UP Man Accuses Wife Of Cheating

A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after he alleged that his wife was cheating on him. Rahul Mishra, a resident of Bankat village, was found hanging from a fan in his room. Following the family's cries for help, the police arrived at the scene on Tuesday morning and sent Rahul's body for a post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case was registered against his wife, her alleged lover Shubham Singh, and his mother-in-law for abetting suicide.

During the investigation, the police found a 7-minute-and-29-second-long video from the Rahul's phone, which he recorded just a few hours before dying by suicide. In the video, Rahul explained how his wife was cheating on him and was not allowing him to meet his child. "I don't want to die, but there is no reason left to live," the victim said.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Rahul said, "My wife is having an affair with Shubham Singh, alias Danger. I forbade her many times (from cheating), but she didn't listen. I was not allowed to meet my child. My mother-in-law instigated her (my wife) and even got my number blocked. My father-in-law is mentally unwell. I love my wife and child very much, but I can't bear this separation anymore."

Rahul emphasised that he was under a heavy debt burden and was also facing pressure at his workplace. He alleged that his wife filed several false complaints against him. "Since 2014, men have not been heard anywhere. Girls are not always right. There is a strong need to amend Section 498A of the IPC," he said in his final video.

A report by NDTV India said that Rahul and his wife had a love marriage five years ago and that the woman was from a different caste.

The police are investigating the video, and the accused will soon be put up for interrogation. This case has once again sparked a debate on domestic violence against men and the legal provisions related to it.