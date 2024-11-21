UP Police Constable 2024 Exam Results Announced, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results for the UP Police Constable 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The UPPRPB written exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security measures, including biometric verification. The exam was previously conducted on February 17 and 18, but it was canceled due to paper leaks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation of the exam, ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam would be conducted within six months in a transparent manner. Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women, appeared in the recruitment exam held earlier in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police Constable Exam: Steps To Check Results

Step 1. Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the "UP Police Constable Exam 2024"

Step 3. Enter your login credentials

Step 4. A new page will appear on your screen

Step 5. Check the result in the PDF format and download it

Step 6. Take a printout of the result for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process involves multiple stages including written exam, physical test, document verification and medical examination.

The written examination consisted of 150 questions, carrying a total of 300 marks.